Apple to cohost Democratic debate in New Hampshire tonight

Apple is set to cohost tonight’s Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire and is soliciting questions from the public through the company’s Apple News app. It’s the first time that Apple has co-hosted a debate for U.S. presidential candidates of any party.

Matt Novak for Gizmodo:

While Apple has partnered with ABC News for the debate, the tech company won’t be sending anyone to ask questions of the candidates directly. Questions submitted via the Apple News app are sent to the ABC News Political Unit, which will filter the questions and send them to the ABC moderators, according to 9to5Mac.

Seven candidates qualified for tonight’s debate, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

There are a number of ways to watch the debate tonight, which is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm ET (5:00 pm PT) and will end at 11:00 pm ET (8:00 pm PT). ABC News, cohost of the debate with Apple, has a livestream on YouTube as well as a livestream on Facebook.