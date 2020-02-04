Disney+ already has 26.5 million total subscribers

Subscribers of Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, more than doubled from November to 26.5 million total subscribers, the company said Tuesday.

Allison Prang for The Wall Street Journal:

That user base, which reflects the total as of Dec. 28, 2019, came just months after Disney reported signing up 10 million subscribers to its flagship streaming platform that launched in November. Disney reported net income of $2.11 billion in the first quarter, or $1.16 a share, which fell from a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.53 a share, compared with analysts’ estimate of $1.46 a share, according to FactSet.

MacDailyNews Take: With 26.5 million total subscribers, Disney+ is moving right along, as we expected it would.

At its current price, with a deep library, and already at 23.2 million, Disney+ should move up this list very quickly and give Netflix a real run for their money. Apple TV+ is obviously performing well and Apple’s challenge will be to build out quality Apple Originals content rapidly so that when the time arrives, subscribers will want to renew. With series like The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See and many more already renewed for second seasons, viewers of those series are likely to renew easily, especially at just $4.99/month. — MacDailyNews, January 24, 2020

Late last month, The Wall Street Journal reported via sidebar graphic on “Q4 2019 U.S. customer base by service,” (source: Ampere Analysis) that showed:

• Netflix: 61.3 million

• Amazon Prime Video: 42.2 million

• Apple TV+: 33.6 million

• Hulu: 31.8 million

• Disney+: 23.2 million

Launch dates:

• Amazon Prime Video: September 2006 (Amazon Unbox)

• Netflix: February 2007 (streaming)

• Hulu: March 2008

• Apple TV+: November 1, 2019

• Disney+: November 13, 2019