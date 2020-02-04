Genius’ ‘Verified’ series to explore song lyrics for Apple Music

Genius is one of the world’s leading collections of song lyrics, powered by a vibrant community of over two million artists and superfans. And now, the company’s popular video series Verified, featuring top artists breaking down the lyrics of their biggest songs, is coming to Apple Music.

Apple Music Preview:

Since 2016, Genius has produced more than 800 episodes of the show, with hundreds of star music-makers—from Billie Eilish to J Balvin to Chance the Rapper to Sting.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership for both companies, Apple Music is teaming up with Genius to co-produce new episodes of Verified that will premiere exclusively on Apple Music.

Scroll down to find brand-new Verified episodes every weekday, Monday through Friday, featuring artists like Alec Benjamin, Yung Baby Tate, Caroline Polachek, Duke Deuce, Olivia Rodrigo, and many more to come.