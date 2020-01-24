Apple TV+ U.S. subscribers: 33.6 million already

In an article discussing Amazon Prime Video’s user-uploaded videos, The Wall Street Journal reports via sidebar graphic on “Q4 2019 U.S. customer base by service,” (source: Ampere Analysis) that show:
• Netflix: 61.3 million
• Amazon Prime Video: 42.2 million
• Apple TV+: 33.6 million
• Hulu: 31.8 million
• Disney+: 23.2 million
MacDailyNews Take: If these user numbers are accurate, Apple TV+ is doing exceedingly well already! And these are just U.S. numbers. Apple TV+ launched in over 100 countries.
Of course these services all began at different times, some very recently, so this is just a snapshot that we expect is moving very rapidly.
Launch dates:
• Amazon Prime Video: September 2006 (Amazon Unbox)
• Netflix: February 2007 (streaming)
• Hulu: March 2008
• Apple TV+: November 1, 2019
• Disney+: November 13, 2019
At its current price, with a deep library, and already at 23.2 million, Disney+ should move up this list very quickly and give Netflix a real run for their money. Apple TV+ is obviously performing well and Apple’s challenge will be to build out quality Apple Originals content rapidly so that when the time arrives, subscribers will want to renew. With series like The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See and many more already renewed for second seasons, viewers of those series are likely to renew easily, especially at just $4.99/month.
Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
6 Comments
How many ipods, ipads, iphones, macs, appletvs, etc. have been sold since they started giving out free appletv+ with them?
I’ll bet those numbers are almost identical. No paying subscribers.
Do you have data to back that up? Also, what’s your point anyway?
MDN is right: Apple has successfully managed to get tens of millions of people to sample and get invested in their original series in a few short months. These tens of millions will become paying subscribers when their free year ends, so they can continue to watch The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See, etc.
For All Mankind took a neat idea and shat all over it. Thanks for killing the guy’s Son for no good reason; that was super fun to watch. The Morning Show was 99% great. The last 5 minutes of the last episode are so far from realistic that the whole thing kind of came apart for me. Not interested in Season 2 and whatever fallout might come. See was cool but plodding. I found the end of the season to be also contrived and not leading into something I care about. And I haven’t even watched the others, teen Dickenson, freaky Servant, blog-star Whatever, and more.
Look, free tv is great. But none of these shows would I pay for with cash. Keep them tethered to new hardware or watch the numbers fall off a cliff.
Same for Arcade and News+, btw. Better tie those into new hardware too or else it’s going to get ugly.
I think it’s similar with Amazon. How many people signed up for Prime primarily to get Prime Videos?
I am one of the free subscribers. And today I just dumped it. It offers zero value to me.
I have it but it’s because I got a year free for buying an Apple 4K.
I haven’t really watched anything yet, mostly because it doesn’t have very much content. Nothing really currently jumps out at me.
I’m going to hold off on forming an opinion one way or the other until the end of the free trail (Nov.).
However, I’ll need a lot more content than what has been announced for me to pay for the service. Based on Netflix model…I’d say 8 to 10 billion dollars of content more…
So realistically, I’m not hopeful for a subscription renewal in Nov.