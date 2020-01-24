Apple TV+ U.S. subscribers: 33.6 million already

In an article discussing Amazon Prime Video’s user-uploaded videos, The Wall Street Journal reports via sidebar graphic on “Q4 2019 U.S. customer base by service,” (source: Ampere Analysis) that show:

• Netflix: 61.3 million

• Amazon Prime Video: 42.2 million

• Apple TV+: 33.6 million

• Hulu: 31.8 million

• Disney+: 23.2 million

MacDailyNews Take: If these user numbers are accurate, Apple TV+ is doing exceedingly well already! And these are just U.S. numbers. Apple TV+ launched in over 100 countries.

Of course these services all began at different times, some very recently, so this is just a snapshot that we expect is moving very rapidly.

Launch dates:

• Amazon Prime Video: September 2006 (Amazon Unbox)

• Netflix: February 2007 (streaming)

• Hulu: March 2008

• Apple TV+: November 1, 2019

• Disney+: November 13, 2019

At its current price, with a deep library, and already at 23.2 million, Disney+ should move up this list very quickly and give Netflix a real run for their money. Apple TV+ is obviously performing well and Apple’s challenge will be to build out quality Apple Originals content rapidly so that when the time arrives, subscribers will want to renew. With series like The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See and many more already renewed for second seasons, viewers of those series are likely to renew easily, especially at just $4.99/month.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]