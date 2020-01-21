Netflix growth slows in U.S. after launches of Apple TV+ and Disney+

Netflix growth slows in U.S. after the service faced new competition from lower-cost services from Apple and Disney for the first time.

Reuters:

The company acknowledged that competitive pressure would have an impact on its U.S. business, where subscriber growth fell short of analyst estimates. Netflix on Tuesday said it expects to add 7 million subscribers globally in the first quarter, below analysts’ average of 8.82 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv…

“We have a big headstart in streaming and will work to build on that by focusing on the same thing we have focused on for the past 22 years – pleasing members. We believe if we do that well, Netflix will continue to prosper. As an example, in Q4, despite the big debut of Disney+ and the launch of Apple TV+, our viewing per membership grew both globally and in the US on a year over year basis, consistent with recent quarters,” the company wrote in a letter to investors…

The addition of new streaming platforms – taking more out of a household’s monthly entertainment budget – has also made it harder for Netflix to raise prices, as it did in the United States last year. Free, advertising-supported services such as Peacock and ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV may also limit Netflix’s pricing power, according to research from Citigroup.