Netflix growth slows in U.S. after launches of Apple TV+ and Disney+

Netflix growth slows in U.S. after the service faced new competition from lower-cost services from Apple and Disney for the first time.
The company acknowledged that competitive pressure would have an impact on its U.S. business, where subscriber growth fell short of analyst estimates. Netflix on Tuesday said it expects to add 7 million subscribers globally in the first quarter, below analysts’ average of 8.82 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv…
“We have a big headstart in streaming and will work to build on that by focusing on the same thing we have focused on for the past 22 years – pleasing members. We believe if we do that well, Netflix will continue to prosper. As an example, in Q4, despite the big debut of Disney+ and the launch of Apple TV+, our viewing per membership grew both globally and in the US on a year over year basis, consistent with recent quarters,” the company wrote in a letter to investors…
The addition of new streaming platforms – taking more out of a household’s monthly entertainment budget – has also made it harder for Netflix to raise prices, as it did in the United States last year. Free, advertising-supported services such as Peacock and ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV may also limit Netflix’s pricing power, according to research from Citigroup.
MacDailyNews Take: As usual, competition is working its magic yet again.
