Apple Card users can now export transactions to a spreadsheet

Apple Card users will be able to export monthly transactions to a downloadable spreadsheet that they can use with their personal budgeting and/or spreadsheet apps.

Matthew Panzarino for TechCrunch:

The current format is CSV, but in the near future you’ll get an OFX option as well. So if you’re using one of the tools (or spreadsheet setups) that would benefit from being able to download a monthly statement of your Apple Card transactions, then you’re getting your wish from the Apple Card team today.

MacDailyNews Note: To export a spreadsheet of your monthly Apple Card transactions:

Open Wallet Tap your Apple Card Tap “Card Balance” Scroll down and tap the monthly statement you wish to export Tap “Export Transactions”

You can then use the share sheet as usual to “Copy to Numbers,” AirDrop, Message, Mail, etc.