Senators break the rules, wear Apple Watches to President Trump trial

The rules of decorum state that senators can’t use phones or electronic devices in the chamber during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, but what about Apple Watches? At least seven senators were spotted breaking the rules by wearing Apple Watches on their wrists during the trial Tuesday, despite guidelines from Senate leadership that all electronics should be left in the cloakroom.

Katherine Tully-McManus for Roll Call:

Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, John Thune of South Dakota, Jerry Moran of Kansas, John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Cornyn of Texas and Tim Scott of South Carolina all are wearing them on the floor. Also spotted with the smart watch: an aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. So, too, is Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington. Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner owns an Apple Watch, but it could not be confirmed if he had it on the floor. The Supreme Court — the standard bearer for banning electronics from the courtroom — does not allow Apple Watches inside the courtroom.

MacDailyNews Take: Smart Senators all, as who’d leave their Apple Watch in the cloakroom of a den of thieves? That’s a good way to lose your Apple Watch forever! It’d be safee to leave the at Samsung’s “R&D” department.