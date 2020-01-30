The California Institute of Technology said on Wednesday that it won a $1.1 billion jury verdict in a patent case against Apple and Broadcom. Apple and Broadcom plan to appeal the verdict.

Jan Wolfe and Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

In a case filed in federal court in Los Angeles in 2016, the Pasadena, California-based research university alleged that Broadcom wi-fi chips used in hundreds of millions of Apple iPhones infringed patents relating to data transmission technology.

“While we thank the members of the jury for their service, we disagree with the factual and legal bases for the verdict and intend to appeal,” Broadcom said in a statement. Apple said it plans to appeal the verdict, but declined further comment. The company had said in court filings that it believed all of the university’s claims against it resulted from its using Broadcom’s chips in its devices, calling itself “merely an indirect downstream party.”

The verdict awarded CalTech $837.8 million from Apple and $270.2 million from Broadcom.