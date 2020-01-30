Apple to launch HomePod in India at lower price than all other markets

Apple is set to launch HomePod in India. Apple’s HomePod first launched nearly two years ago on February 9, 2018, so it’s obviously taken awhile to arrive in India. But, now it’s finally set to launch as it’s quietly been added to the list of products that Apple sells in India. HomePod is still not available for purchase, but Apple has revealed the price and it’s significantly lower than in other markets at around $278 (US).

Amritanshu Mukherjee for India Today:

Apple lists the HomePod in India at a price of Rs 19,900 and so far, it’s only showing up on the Apple website. Neither Amazon or Flipkart have listed the device on their portals yet and hence, it seems that the HomePod could be an offline exclusive product similar to the latest iPod Touch. The HomePod is available in two colour variants – Space Grey and White.

MacDailyNews Note: Amazon does not sell HomePod as it competes directly with their line of Echo speakers.

The basic features of the HomePod remain unchanged for India. Apple has released an update to iOS 13 and iPadOS devices that brings in support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod. The HomePod works within the Apple ecosystem of devices and hence, there are some basic requirements you need to have before you invest in a new HomePod smart speaker.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, India! We love our HomePods and we’re sure you will, too!

Apple HomePod’s System Requirements:

• iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest iOS; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later with the latest iPadOS

• 802.11 Wi-Fi Internet access

• Apple Music subscription for full music functionality