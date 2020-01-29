After some stagnation in product lines and, as a result, sales growth, Apple late in 2019 launched products that should help Mac revenue going forward: the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro and the top-end Mac Pro beast. Those products, along with more expected to come soon, foretell that 2020 could be a big year for the Mac.

Luke Larsen for Digital Trends:

Apple has announced record-breaking revenues for the first quarter of 2020 in nearly every product category, from the iPhone to Apple Music. There’s one sore spot in the mix, however: the Mac… The Mac didn’t experience much in growth year-over-year, with $7.2 billion in revenue.

Apple did not comment on future Mac products on its earnings call, but we expect some big launches in 2020. In particular, we expect the smaller, 13-inch MacBook Pro to get a similar treatment to its bigger sibling, with a larger screen, thinner bezels, and an updated keyboard. It could be released as soon as the next few months.

We also anticipate some movement on an ARM-based MacBook that finally ditches Intel chips for its own A-series processors.