New Mac Pro finally nears release date

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple today updated its Mac Configuration Utility for authorized technicians with instructions on how to place the new Mac Pro in DFU mode, according to a reliable source.

Our source was informed that this move likely means the new Mac Pro will be released imminently. Apple previewed the new Mac Pro at WWDC 2019 in June and said the computer will be available to order at some point this fall, but it has yet to specify a release date.

With the chances of an October event becoming increasingly slim, Apple could announce Mac Pro availability via press release.