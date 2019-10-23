New Mac Pro finally nears release date

Apple today updated its Mac Configuration Utility for authorized technicians with instructions on how to place the new Mac Pro in DFU mode, according to a reliable source.
Our source was informed that this move likely means the new Mac Pro will be released imminently. Apple previewed the new Mac Pro at WWDC 2019 in June and said the computer will be available to order at some point this fall, but it has yet to specify a release date.
With the chances of an October event becoming increasingly slim, Apple could announce Mac Pro availability via press release.
MacDailyNews Take: Imminent! When the beast is finally unleashed, let’s hope Apple has learned some very valuable lessons about customer satisfaction, employee autonomy, design, configurability, the importance of having cutting edge products at the top of all lines, communication, perception, branding… We could go on, but we cannot wait to put this sad, half-a-decade-plus (!) chapter to bed once and for all.
Here’s to the very bright future of the Mac Pro and Mac pros everywhere!
10 Comments
Let’s hope there are still enough pros left for sales who haven’t already abandoned ship to PC’s and justify a new Mac Pro. It will be interesting just how many they will sell and initial demand.
They just need to sell a few. Even one or two. Then the rest of the technology can trickle down to the rest of the Mac line for us mere mortals. The Mac Pro is not just a machine for those wealthy corporations that need it and can afford it, but is also a showcase to show the world what Apple is capable of if it were a cost no object machine. Frankly, even if it were released today, I would still be a bit underwhelmed as I think Apple is still capable of better. But this is a good start given what Apple has come of with the last almost decade.
I doubt they even sell two million of these in it’s lifetime. I think they’re in direct contact with the 17 or so companies that will buy the first few so they don’t need to announce “It’s available” in a big event to the millions who will shrug and buy another iPad.
The Mac Pro is just not important enough to Apple.
Ever hear the story of the boy who cried Wolf?
well, we wont be replacing our dozen studio systems with these overpriced doorstops. we’re looking elsewhere for something more future proof and more powerful at a much more realistic price point. unless they quickly add PCIe 4+ and invite NVidia to the party its DOA.
I know exactly what you mean. And you’re right.
I’ve told my boss we could replace 3-4 Windows systems with this one.
I love Apple and as a shareholder, it’s been good to me, which is why I hate to agree with the naysayers on this board. However, Who’s to say that they release this Mac pro, only to let it languish for 5 or 6 years like the current one?
In a previous life, I managed a companies technical roadmap and so I was privey to our primary vendors lifecycle for their computers (at the time, HP), I knew which models and features were due out, and when they were due for release. Why? So we could test them in our environment and have them ready to go when the final production models were released.
Apple does not do that, so it makes it difficult to plan your enterprise computers lifecycle plans.
I hope they don’t pre-install Catalina.
Bill Clinton had trouble defining the word “is.” Just imagine his verbal acrobatics trying to spell out “nears” or “imminent.”
With the history of this product, estimating release date is only suitable for Houdini.