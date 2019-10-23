Foxconn and Compal said to land assembly orders for next year’s Apple Watch Series 6

Foxconn and Compal Electronics have obtained orders to assemble 2020 models of the Apple Watch, which would be Series 6 models if Apple sticks to its naming scheme, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. The report adds that Luxshare Precision will likely take orders for older Apple Watch models…
Rumors suggest 2020 could also be the year the Apple Watch gets a MicroLED display, and if true, Series 6 models could potentially have thinner, brighter, and more power efficient displays compared to current OLED models.
MacDailyNews Take: We know it’s probably a long way off, but if Apple can somehow make a breakthrough and achieve the holy grail of non-invasive glucose monitoring in Apple Watch, they’ll never be able to make enough of them!