CNN looks to take on Apple News+ with new digital news subscription service

CNN is said to be in negotiations with other producers to create a digital news service, one that aims to take on Apple News and Facebook.
Approximately a dozen engineers and other executives are working on the project, CNN digital chief Andrew Morse confirmed to The Information, including staff hired specifically for the project.
CNN is likely to borrow the Apple News+ strategy of combining subscription-based content with free stories supported by advertising. Rather than just providing CNN-produced content, the network is in talks with others about adding their stories to the aggregation platform.
To differentiate itself from other platforms, the CNN effort will aim to be as politically neutral as possible, as well as offering more than aggregation. The network is considering producing exclusive content for the service, as well as tapping into its archive of content to provide context for stories, as well as working with local affiliates and news publishers.
MacDailyNews Take: Dead On Arrival – unless they strip the CNN name off of it and hide the ownership as deeply as possible. CNN is a damaged brand.
Nobody with a functioning brain trusts CNN to report anything “as politically neutral as possible.”
Results of a Morning Consult survey published in April 2019, show that as trust in media continues to decline precipitously, CNN suffered the biggest loss of credibility over the past year:
MDN 👍
We live in an age where you can hear the head of a major news network, proclaim almost from day 1 that he wants his network pursuing impeachment for a newly elected President. Then in almost the same breath call another news network “fake news.”
I hear that CNN has hired Juisse Smollett to act as Chief Integrity Officer. His job will be to make sure that they continue on their course of fine factual news reporting.
Jussie is too credible to work for CNN.
Given that I trust CNN about as far asI can throw them collectively with my pinky and that they’d likely be bankrupt without their deals to force themselves on me in public places, no thanks. I’ll pass. At some point they are going to have to accept that they died and just refuse to notice.
To all the the CNN haters on here, you may not like what they’re telling you, but that likely says more about you than it does them.
If you, after everything that has come out, find any reason to trust CNN, that really says a great deal about you as well.
CNN brand name compared to MDN brand name. Any guesses which has more credibility?
MDN simply loves to politically trash entertainment news sites like CNN while doing EXACTLY THE SAME THINGS.
The asshats LIKE YOU who repeat the Russian Troll memes to never trust [insert a news company here] are hypocrites of the highest order, fully under the spell of your own selected and HIGHLY BIASED mainstream media. YOU select news that pushes your agenda. MSM feeds your internal biases.
The reality is that most media is SHALLOW, so tabloid clickbait is claimed to be news, because it is always easier to parrot celebrities and twitter rants than to do factual investigative reporting.
What is sad is that Fox News fans like MDN and its rightie trolls think that their channel is any better. They all suck. Faux is nothing but a string of paid opinion writers spinning away.
Still MSM is still better than crackpot conspiracy theory peddlers and corrupt potus apologists who demonstrate amazing logical gymnastics. At least some outlets cite their info sources. Liars like the current corrupt potus just keep floating out narratives that are easily disproved, and the supporting Russian Troll network keeps backing the potus. Putin rejoices in dividing and confusing Americans. His trolls can convince the idiot class to believe that all one party is corrupt, despite few convictions or lawsuits against them, whereas a serial liar and cheat with endless lawsuits for his entire career plus 34 indictments and counting is the one and only savior to save America. Really??????
My recommendation: if you can consume a supposed news story in 30 seconds or less, or the news is delivered by a talking TV head who is advertised by that network as a fixture of authority on all things, then you have not actually consumed any news. You got the talking points. Facebook and Twitter is 99% trash and biased aggregators like MDN are little better.
Real news takes investigation and time. That is why the impeachment of the MDN Chosen One will go through committee investigation FIRST and then with all the facts known, will proceed to House vote. Tweety in Chief knows he’s done, that is why he’s flailing so badly and even the right wingers are leaving the cult. Trashing CNN won’t change that.
Stick that in your pipe, MDN.
Amazing. Using cnn and politically neutral in the same sentence.
I’ll stick with Apple.
I gotta say, Apple’s service is much better than I thought it would be. I have yet to run into a story that I could not read because I don’t subscribe. It can eat up an entire Sunday morning for me. IPad Pro, Apple News, my dog and Sunday morning and I feel like a very wealthy man. That and my BlackRifle Coffee!