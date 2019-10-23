CNN looks to take on Apple News+ with new digital news subscription service

CNN is said to be in negotiations with other producers to create a digital news service, one that aims to take on Apple News and Facebook.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Approximately a dozen engineers and other executives are working on the project, CNN digital chief Andrew Morse confirmed to The Information, including staff hired specifically for the project. CNN is likely to borrow the Apple News+ strategy of combining subscription-based content with free stories supported by advertising. Rather than just providing CNN-produced content, the network is in talks with others about adding their stories to the aggregation platform. To differentiate itself from other platforms, the CNN effort will aim to be as politically neutral as possible, as well as offering more than aggregation. The network is considering producing exclusive content for the service, as well as tapping into its archive of content to provide context for stories, as well as working with local affiliates and news publishers.

MacDailyNews Take: Dead On Arrival – unless they strip the CNN name off of it and hide the ownership as deeply as possible. CNN is a damaged brand.

Nobody with a functioning brain trusts CNN to report anything “as politically neutral as possible.”

Results of a Morning Consult survey published in April 2019, show that as trust in media continues to decline precipitously, CNN suffered the biggest loss of credibility over the past year:

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]