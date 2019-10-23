Your Apple Watch will soon log you into your accounts without a password

Authentication solutions provider Nok Nok Labs has officially announced the availability of FIDO-based passwordless authentication for Apple Watch’s watchOS.

Ravie Lakshmanan for TNW:

To that effect, the Palo Alto-based firm is launching a new software development kit (SDK) that offers a standardized means for verifying logins using smart watches, in addition to mobile apps, mobile web, and desktop web. The SDK is currently available for Apple’s watchOS platform.

Nok Nok Labs is one of the founding members of the FIDO (aka Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, an open industry association started in 2013 with an aim to develop secure authentication standards to solve the over-reliance on passwords.

Basically, this means that when logging to a service on your watch, the SDK will directly verify your identity without having to rely on a dedicated two-factor authentication method. However, this will work only if the service in question uses Nok Nok’s authentication solution.