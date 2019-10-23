When will Apple release iOS 13.2?

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Following the releases of iOS 13 and iOS 13.1, Apple is currently beta testing iOS 13.2. The update is currently available in developer beta and public beta, but what about a general release?

iOS 13.2 will likely be released to the general public by the end of October. Apple is currently on the third developer beta of iOS 13.2, and the fourth one could be released as soon as this week.

Furthermore, the new Beats Solo Pro headphones will be released on October 30th. Apple’s product page for the Solo Pro says that some of the features require iOS 13.2 in order to work.