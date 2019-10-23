Those cheap charging cables aren’t worth it

We’ve all been tempted by those too-cheap-to-believe $10 packs of charging cables. Cables feel like a thing that should be cheap, and the prices charged by first-party manufacturers like Apple and Samsung can be hard to justify. But be warned: those cheap charging cables aren’t worth the trouble.
In the video above, I go over best practices when shopping around for replacement charging cables. It’s relatively easy to avoid fake or knock-off cables as long as you stick to MFi certified cables for your Apple devices and trusted brands like Anker or Belkin…
MacDailyNews Take: The cheap cables break and end up costing you more than if you bought a quality cable instead. Along with Apple cables that come with Apple products, we extensively use and highly recommend Anker cables and, for that matter, Anker chargers, especially Anker’s new fast GaN chargers.