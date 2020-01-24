Apple reps set to join meeting promoting patient access to health data

Apple will be represented by phone at a meeting designed to help push through a policy change to let consumers access their health data “without further delay.” Microsoft will also attend via phone.

Christina Farr for CNBC:

Apple and Microsoft will each be sending a representative to a meeting on Monday hosted by a group that’s supporting efforts by the Department of Health and Human Services to make it easier for patients to access and share their medical information. The nonpartisan Carin Alliance, which describes its focus as “advancing consumer-directed exchange in health care,” posted the attendee list and talking points on its website on Friday. More than 40 people representing some of the biggest companies in the industry are planning to attend, either in person or by phone, according to the list. Apple’s Ricky Bloomfield, who’s working on efforts to add health information to the iPhone, is expected to join by phone, as is Microsoft’s Joshua Mandel, a chief architect at the company… Proponents of the change are trying to modernize patient access to their data, because it’s still common for health systems to only make it available via a CD-ROM or fax. Some patients are denied access altogether.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s past time for this to be modernized, but hopefully Apple-level standards on privacy and security can be achieved as this is sensitive data and maistaining privacy is of the utmost concern.

One of the biggest issues in healthcare in the U.S. today is that there is no “Quartberback” – someone running the effort, coordinating the various specialists, making sure everyone is on the same page with the treatment plan(s), drug interactions, allergies, etc. A “playbook” showing the full picture of the patient’s health data would be very useful – and let the disparate medical personnel each quarterback on their own. Hopefully, Apple can step in, build, and fulfill this need with the company’s vaunted security and privacy. — MacDailyNews, August 22, 2016