Apple market cap could hit $2 trillion by the end of next year – analyst

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says the Apple market cap could hit $2 trillion by the end of 2021. He appears on “Bloomberg Technology.”

This is really through year two of what I view as a 2-3 year bull thesis. We are going to go into the 5G upgrade cycle and it’s a super cycle because, right now, 350 million of the 925 million iPhones are in the window of an upgrade opportunity going int this 5G super cycle.

When you combine that with the services business which we think is worth about $600 billion is how you have a stock with a four in front of it. So even though the stock’s had a parabolic move, I think the re-rating and numbers going higher on iPhone demand continues to make us uberly bullish.

350 million haven’t upgraded their phone in 40 months. You go back three years ago, that was 26 months. So, now, you’re seeing that… subset of the iPhone population really going into what I view as a massive upgrade opportunity. It’s almost a perfect storm of demand along with 5G. — Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives

MacDailyNews Take: The Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles this way cometh.

Some people laughed when we said Apple’s market value would go much higher than a mere $1 trillion. Who’s laughing now? Apple shareholders, that’s who!

The next ten years are going to be absolutely amazing for Apple. The company has just started to really get going! — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2017

Trillion, schmillion. Over time, Apple will go much higher than that. The company is currently horribly undervalued. – MacDailyNews, March 1, 2018

The greatest company on earth is still wildly undervalued! The march to $2 trillion has begun! — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2018

Beloved, treasured interns, Tap That Keg! Prost, everyone!