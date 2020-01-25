Apple CEO Cook: Apple will donate to support Wuhan coronavirus aid

Apple CEO Tim Cook has pledged the company will donate to help support all of those affected by the Wuhan coronavirus.

Tim Cook via Twitter:

As people in China and around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, we send our love and support to the many impacted by the Coronavirus. Apple will be donating to groups on the ground helping support all of those affected.

As people in China and around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, we send our love and support to the many impacted by the Coronavirus. Apple will be donating to groups on the ground helping support all of those affected. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 25, 2020

The New York Times reports that 15 more deaths from the coronavirus were reported in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Other countries, including Australia, said the virus had reached their shores. These latest deaths brings the toll in China to 41. In China, more than 400 new cases of the virus were diagnosed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in China to more than 1,370.

The U.S. State Department has ordered all American employees at the United States Consulate in Wuhan to leave the city, as a lockdown imposed on central China expanded.

The New York Times:

The United States government is arranging a charter flight to evacuate American diplomats and citizens on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the plan. The plane would likely take evacuees to the West Coast of the United States, this person said. Medical staff would be aboard the plane to screen passengers, and evacuees who were not American diplomatic officers would be responsible for the cost of the flight, according to the person briefed on the plan.

Erika Edwards for NBC News:

A second case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday morning. The CDC is also investigating another 61 potential cases from 22 states. Eleven have tested negative, and results from the rest are pending. The first coronavirus case in the U.S. was reported Tuesday, a man in his 30s who fell ill after returning to his home in Washington state following a trip to Wuhan… Health officials are also keeping an eye on 43 people the Washington man had been in contact with after returning from China. Those people are not under quarantine, but have been asked to watch for symptoms and take their temperature daily.

MacDailyNews Take: So far, this is unfolding like a disaster movie. Hopefully, the spread can be staunched as quickly as possible. Good for Apple, once again, to be helping out in a time of great need.