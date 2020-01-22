Foxconn’s Gou advises employees not to visit China as virus pandemic fears grow

Apple supplier Foxconn’s billionaire founder Terry Gou is advising employees not to visit China as the Wuhan virus outbreak stokes fears of a blossoming pandemic.

Deaths from China’s new flu-like virus rose to nine on Wednesday with more than 470 confirmed cases, heightening global fears of contagion. Experts believe the origin to be a market where wildlife is traded illegally. The previously unknown and contagious coronavirus strain emerged from the central city of Wuhan, with cases now detected as far away as the United States.

Cate Cadell and David Stanway for Reuters:

Contrasting with its secrecy over the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, China has this time given regular updates to try and head off panic as millions travel at home and abroad for the Lunar New Year. President Donald Trump said the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had a good containment plan. “We think it is going to be handled very well,” he said at Davos in Switzerland. About 2,200 people in contact with infected people were in isolation. There is no vaccine for the virus, which can be passed from person-to-person. Fifteen medics are among those infected in China. Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, said he was advising employees not to visit China.

“The speed of contagion will be no less than SARS,” Gou is reported to have said at the company’s Lunar New Year party on Wednesday. “I advise everyone not to go to the mainland for this coming New Year holiday.”

MacDailyNews Take: Our condolences to the families and friends who’ve lost loved ones. Be safe, everybody!

Note: The virus can cause pneumonia and can be spread spread through the air, such as by coughing. Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.