Apple eyes 11 Penn Plaza for 200,000 square feet of new office space

Apple is reportedly negotiating to lease roughly 200,000 square feet of office space at 11 Penn Plaza in Manhattan. Apple is said to be at maximum capacity at their 100-104 Fifth Avenue location in New York City’s Flatiron District, where the company has some 52,000 square feet housing a marketing division and software applications unit.

Lois Weiss for The New York Post:

The 1.15-million-square-foot building owned by Vornado has 638,921 square feet available from the fourth through 14th floors as a sublease from Macy’s, with some square footage ready to be occupied… Spies say the deal would be in the mid-$60s per square foot, a bargain over new towers where rents start at $100 per square foot and up. The 1923-era building Apple is targeting was recently rebranded by Vornado as Penn 11. The former Equitable Life Assurance Building was designed by Starrett & Van Vleck.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s quest for office space is positively voracious!

