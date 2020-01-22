Apple to bring scissor keyboard to 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad this year

According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple is planning on delivering backlit scissor mechanism keyboards like the one found in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro to more of the company’s products, beginning with a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in this year’s first half.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Following several years of the unreliable and controversial butterfly mechanism, Apple reverted to a scissor switch keyboard with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. This has been widely positively received… Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that Apple would refresh every MacBook in 2020 with the new scissor switch keyboard… We’ve also seen Apple register a new MacBook model with the Eurasian Economic Commission, which could very likely be the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: The report also claims that alongside Apple’s iPad Pro refresh this year, a new Smart Keyboard with backlit scissor switch keys will also debut.