President Trump demands Apple unlock iPhones

Trump demands Apple unlock iPhones – again. U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance on Apple’s refusal to unlock iPhones for investigators in criminal cases in a new CNBC interview.

From the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump told Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernen, “Apple has to help us. And I’m very strong on it. They have the keys to so many criminals and criminal minds, and we can do things.”

Matthew J. Belvedere for CNBC:

Last week, Trump slammed Apple for declining the government’s request to unlock password-protected iPhones used by the shooter who killed three people in December at the Pensacola Naval Air Station before being fatally shot. We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020 In a statement, Apple said it provided gigabytes of information to law enforcement related to the Pensacola case but that it would not build a “backdoor” or specialized software to give law enforcement elevated access. Trump told CNBC on Wednesday: “They could have given us that information. It would have been very helpful.”

MacDailyNews Take: President Trump demands iPhone backdoors, but that would risk the privacy and security of every iPhone user. It would also risk Apple’s sales worldwide, which – dollars to doughnuts – is something Trump might more readily understand than encryption. If Apple created backdoors to their products, sales of iPhones, iPads, Macs, etc. would drop dramatically.

What we really want to see Apple do next is to better explain the basics of this issue to the general public (a 60-second ad in the Super Bowl is certainly with Apple’s capabilities, for one example) while making full iCloud encryption an opt-in option for Apple product users. It should be very clearly stated that if you enable iCloud encryption and then lose/forget your password and fail to have set up a method to reset it in a trusted manner, you will be SOL. This is why Apple has dithered so long on this, we believe (not because the FBI asked Apple to hold off on iCloud encryption; we agree with Gruber that something is off about that recent Reuters report).

For Apple to live up to their promises of privacy and security, they simply MUST offer full encryption of iCloud data as an option for users who understand what that entails and who wish to retain ownership of their data that’s stored in iCloud backups.

There is no such thing as a secure “master key” or “backdoor.”

Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. – Benjamin Franklin, Historical Review of Pennsylvania, 1759

Why don’t these genius politicians next attempt to legislate in purple unicorns? They’re equally as plentiful as secure backdoors. – MacDailyNews, October 3, 2018

This is not about this phone. This is about the future. And so I do see it as a precedent that should not be done in this country or in any country. This is about civil liberties and is about people’s abilities to protect themselves. If we take encryption away… the only people that would be affected are the good people, not the bad people. Apple doesn’t own encryption. Encryption is readily available in every country in the world, as a matter of fact, the U.S. government sponsors and funds encryption in many cases. And so, if we limit it in some way, the people that we’ll hurt are the good people, not the bad people; they will find it anyway. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 2016