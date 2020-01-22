President Trump demands Apple unlock iPhones

Trump demands Apple unlock iPhones – again. U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance on Apple’s refusal to unlock iPhones for investigators in criminal cases in a new CNBC interview.
From the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump told Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernen, “Apple has to help us. And I’m very strong on it. They have the keys to so many criminals and criminal minds, and we can do things.”
Matthew J. Belvedere for CNBC:
Last week, Trump slammed Apple for declining the government’s request to unlock password-protected iPhones used by the shooter who killed three people in December at the Pensacola Naval Air Station before being fatally shot.
We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020
In a statement, Apple said it provided gigabytes of information to law enforcement related to the Pensacola case but that it would not build a “backdoor” or specialized software to give law enforcement elevated access.
Trump told CNBC on Wednesday: “They could have given us that information. It would have been very helpful.”
MacDailyNews Take: President Trump demands iPhone backdoors, but that would risk the privacy and security of every iPhone user. It would also risk Apple’s sales worldwide, which – dollars to doughnuts – is something Trump might more readily understand than encryption. If Apple created backdoors to their products, sales of iPhones, iPads, Macs, etc. would drop dramatically.
What we really want to see Apple do next is to better explain the basics of this issue to the general public (a 60-second ad in the Super Bowl is certainly with Apple’s capabilities, for one example) while making full iCloud encryption an opt-in option for Apple product users. It should be very clearly stated that if you enable iCloud encryption and then lose/forget your password and fail to have set up a method to reset it in a trusted manner, you will be SOL. This is why Apple has dithered so long on this, we believe (not because the FBI asked Apple to hold off on iCloud encryption; we agree with Gruber that something is off about that recent Reuters report).
For Apple to live up to their promises of privacy and security, they simply MUST offer full encryption of iCloud data as an option for users who understand what that entails and who wish to retain ownership of their data that’s stored in iCloud backups.
There is no such thing as a secure “master key” or “backdoor.”
Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. – Benjamin Franklin, Historical Review of Pennsylvania, 1759
Why don’t these genius politicians next attempt to legislate in purple unicorns? They’re equally as plentiful as secure backdoors. – MacDailyNews, October 3, 2018
This is not about this phone. This is about the future. And so I do see it as a precedent that should not be done in this country or in any country. This is about civil liberties and is about people’s abilities to protect themselves. If we take encryption away… the only people that would be affected are the good people, not the bad people. Apple doesn’t own encryption. Encryption is readily available in every country in the world, as a matter of fact, the U.S. government sponsors and funds encryption in many cases. And so, if we limit it in some way, the people that we’ll hurt are the good people, not the bad people; they will find it anyway. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 2016
A speech or memo from Tim Cook will not solve the problem here.
Apple needs to produce several short, compelling videos (shot on iPhone, of course) which clearly and powerfully explain why they don’t have a magic unicorn key to unlock people’s iPhones for law enforcement.
They should invest as much energy, resources, time, and creativity into this video as they did with the video about sibling snowball fights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cM8DcCoZulw) and the one about Chinese New Year (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvtwWhKdxhM).
This is NOT a trivial issue and it is NOT limited to the USA. Apple needs to apply all their creative savvy in combating the emotional fake facts surrounding this problem. In fact, Apple needs to create a series of videos over the course of several months concerning this issue in order to pound home the facts, because this issue is not going away anytime soon.
Apple cannot afford to wait until a national emergency “demands” that they unlock phones somehow. They must be proactive here.
I think that Apple is concerned with the consequences of a bad legal precedent. If they started storing encrypted data on servers in their possession, the warrants would be directed at Apple, not the user. The lawsuits to compel decryption would be directed at Apple (which would not have any Fifth Amendment arguments to protect it). They might win that suit (could they be compelled to help translate files in Navajo?).
However, the chances are pretty good that the case would be tried and appealed before judges vetted by President Trump, Senator McConnell, and the Federalist Society, all of whom hold expansive views on the broad power of the Executive Branch and the narrow role of the Judicial Branch to act as a limit to that power. Remember, these are the folks seriously making the argument before the Senate this week that there is literally no remedy whether by prosecution or impeachment for an abuse of executive power, even if one were proven beyond a reasonable doubt (which they also, and more plausibly, deny). The victims of the abuse are just out of luck.
I would not want to gamble, and I doubt Apple wants to gamble, on the outcome of such a lawsuit. If Apple could be compelled to devote its resources to undoing the encryption on iCloud accounts every time the Possum Hollow Police Department can pursuade the local barber/JP to give them a warrant,what is the point in having encryption in the first place?
Worse, and I mean much worse, the precedent could easily be extended to require Apple assistance in unlocking devices. Consider what kind of resources Apple would have to devote to its Decryption Division if it could be forced to unlock thousands of both iCloud devices every year. Consider what the existence of the Division would do to sales. Most of all consider the impact on Apple clients like you and me.
I only take exception with you on this:
” the local barber/JP” has the legal, ethical and moral obligation to uphold the Constitution. Their rulings are every bit as valid as the “Big City’s” equivalent.
Does this burden Apple? Tough. It’s they that sold privacy and security as if it were theirs to sell.
Hey, don’t forget, “Technology — nobody knows more about technology than me.” — Donald Trump, December 2018