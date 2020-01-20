Scottish police video shows Cellebrite device unlocking smartphone

Police Scotland has posted a video showing a Cellebrite device unlocking a smartphone and accessing data found on the device. Police Scotland has confirmed that the phased roll-out of Cellebrite cyber kiosk technology will begin today (January 20, 2020). The cyber kiosk technology consistes of desktop computers, which will be located in police stations across the Scotland.

Police Scotland:

The technology allows specially trained officers to triage mobile devices to determine if they contain information which may be of value to a police investigation or incident. This will allow lines of enquiry to be progressed at a much earlier stage and devices that are not relevant to an investigation to be returned quicker.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “We are committed to providing the best possible service to victims and witnesses of crime. This means we must keep pace with society. People of all ages now lead a significant part of their lives online and this is reflected in how we investigate crime and the evidence we present to courts… By quickly identifying devices which do and do not contain evidence, we can minimise the intrusion on people’s lives and provide a better service to the public.”

…The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and independent senior counsel have affirmed the existence of a legal basis for the use of cyber kiosks.

Police Scotland will only examine a digital device where there is a legal basis and where it is necessary, justified and proportionate to the incident or crime under investigation.

Cyber kiosks used by Police Scotland will not be enabled to store data from digital devices. Once an examination is complete, all device data is securely deleted from the cyber kiosk.

41 cyber kiosks have been procured and will be located in police stations across all policing divisions. It is anticipated all will be operational by the end of May 2020.