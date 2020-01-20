Jennifer Aniston wins SAG award for Apple TV+ ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston won the trophy for “Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a Drama Series” for her role as Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Sunday.

Also nominated in the category “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series” were both Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, also for The Morning Show. Peter Dinklage, took home that award for his work on Game of Thrones.

Aniston also generated a lot of social media attention later on in the evening for her backstage reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt, the Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood star, 56, who also picked up a prize for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role,” was photographed backstage watching Aniston’s acceptance speech (below).

The pair were married from 2000 to 2005.

MacDailyNews Take: Well-deserved! Aniston is a revelation in The Morning Show – only on Apple TV+!