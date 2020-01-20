Jennifer Aniston wins SAG award for Apple TV+ ‘The Morning Show’

No Comments
Jennifer Aniston wins SAG Award: Aniston, Tim Cook and Reese Witherspoon at the global premiere of “The Morning Show”
Jennifer Aniston, Tim Cook and Reese Witherspoon shared a moment at the global premiere of “The Morning Show” at Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York last October

Jennifer Aniston won the trophy for “Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a Drama Series” for her role as Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Sunday.

Also nominated in the category “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series” were both Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, also for The Morning Show. Peter Dinklage, took home that award for his work on Game of Thrones.

Aniston also generated a lot of social media attention later on in the evening for her backstage reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt, the Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood star, 56, who also picked up a prize for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role,” was photographed backstage watching Aniston’s acceptance speech (below).

The pair were married from 2000 to 2005.

MacDailyNews Take: Well-deserved! Aniston is a revelation in The Morning Show – only on Apple TV+!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,