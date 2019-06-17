Cellebrite claims its new software can crack Apple iPhones and iPads running up to iOS 12.3

Chris Hauk for Mactrast:

Israeli forensics company Cellebrite – which has gained a reputation for unlocking mobile devices like the iPhone to obtain personal data without the passcode or biometrics – claims it can now unlock any iOS device running up to iOS 12.3.

The firm boasted of its capability in a tweet posted on Friday, which promoted UFED Premium, the latest version of its Universal Forensic Extraction Device.

On its UFED web page, Cellebrite discusses the tool’s ability to obtain forensic data from any iOS device dating back to iOS 7. The tool can also glean data from Android devices made by Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Xiaomi.