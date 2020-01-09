Apple’s iPhone hits double-digit growth in China

Apple notched a marked increase in iPhone sales in China last month as the world’s largest consumer electronics market now heads into its holiday season.
The iPhone maker’s shipments in China grew 18.7% year on year in December to roughly 3.18 million units, according to Bloomberg calculations… The increase marked an acceleration from the prior months, which were buoyed by the iPhone 11’s release in September. The numbers come from the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology, a government think tank…
Apple made major strides in increasing battery life in its iPhone 11 and 11 Pro devices while lowering the starting price by $50… The latest data affirms expectations that the iPhone 11 is selling more strongly than its predecessor, particularly in a market that’s second only to the U.S. in its importance to Apple’s bottom line. The surge in shipments gives reason for optimism around Apple’s smartphone sales in the buildup to the Chinese New Year, which falls in late January.
Keep the hits coming Tim Cook………………..!!!
Ps– Earnings January 28th so it’s time for stupid season to commence in overdrive…
Oh, boy! If it’s true, that’s great news. I was under the impression that almost no one in China was buying iPhones based on various reports about declining iPhone sales in China. If iPhone sales growth in China is actually true, then Apple is going to report decent earnings for the holiday quarter. I’ll be satisfied if Apple is able to keep the gains it has already made in the last 52 weeks. Maybe the stock won’t have to make a major correction, although that would be good thing for a stock buyback. Anyway, it’s always nice to hear some positive news for Apple although I hope it’s accurate news.
I’m not sure what the Apple bears can pull out as bad news to try to sink the stock. Maybe something like AppleTV+ didn’t win any awards at the Golden Globes or that some 5G iPhones are going to be delayed for months. I’m sure they’ll try to find something negative.
In China, iPhones are a status symbol. Most don’t even care about features. They just need to be seen with the latest model. That’s what when there’s a visual change to new iPhone models, they sell like hotcakes and falter when there are no visual changes.
Not true, make a great product that adds value and people will buy your product in good and bad times. That is why Apple has to focus on the core software and hardware…..
I’m talking about CHINA, not other parts of the world.
Applies to all the WORLD…
Who trusts a Bloomberg estimate? Apple is scrupulous about never sharing sales data except in earnings calls and Tim Cook mocks the analysts who predict Apple product sales based on information from suppliers.
So, this Bloomberg estimate is just as good as a different analyst who predicts a crash in iPhone sales based on some unidentified Japanese nobody. That is what usually happens a few weeks before the earnings call.