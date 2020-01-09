Apple’s iPhone hits double-digit growth in China

Apple notched a marked increase in iPhone sales in China last month as the world’s largest consumer electronics market now heads into its holiday season.

Bloomberg News:

The iPhone maker’s shipments in China grew 18.7% year on year in December to roughly 3.18 million units, according to Bloomberg calculations… The increase marked an acceleration from the prior months, which were buoyed by the iPhone 11’s release in September. The numbers come from the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology, a government think tank…

Apple made major strides in increasing battery life in its iPhone 11 and 11 Pro devices while lowering the starting price by $50… The latest data affirms expectations that the iPhone 11 is selling more strongly than its predecessor, particularly in a market that’s second only to the U.S. in its importance to Apple’s bottom line. The surge in shipments gives reason for optimism around Apple’s smartphone sales in the buildup to the Chinese New Year, which falls in late January.