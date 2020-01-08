TiVo’s promised Apple TV app is ‘in limbo’

The ability to send video from TiVo DVRs to streaming players is on the backburner as TiVo’s priorities shift.

Jared Newman for TechHive:

Although TiVo has an exciting new product at CES with the TiVo Stream 4K media player, it also has some bad news for DVR owners: The promised ability to stream live and recorded video from TiVo to other streaming players in the home won’t happen any time soon.

TiVo’s vice president of consumer products and services Ted Malone said in an interview at CES that the company’s Roku and Apple TV apps in particular are “in limbo.”

Malone said the delays come down to limited resources, technical challenges, and strategy changes.