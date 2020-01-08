Quibi streaming service will cost 5 dollars per month with ads, or 8 dollars without

New streaming service Quibi will introduce more than 175 original shows and 8,500 short episodes in the 12 months following its launch on April 6, 2020, CEO Meg Whitman announced Wednesday, with three hours of fresh content debuting daily.

William Feuer for CNBC:

Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed the final details of their streaming service Quibi Wednesday. The service will launch on April 6 for $4.99 per month with ads or $7.99 per month for an ad-free version.

Whitman, Quibi’s CEO, unveiled the service during a keynote speech at CES in Las Vegas. The company said in a press release it will launch 175 shows in its first year, with fresh content rolling out daily. Quibi, which stands for “quick bites,” takes a different approach than the other major streaming players. Instead of full-length shows, Quibi plans to set itself apart by targeting mobile users who can stream short episodes of programming that will run under 10 minutes.

A slew of celebrities ranging from Chrissy Teigen to Bill Murray have signed on to produce programs for Quibi. News programs from BBC, NBC News and ViacomCBS’s “60 Minutes” have deals to produce daily news shows for the service… Quibi has signed on Hollywood talent like Steven Spielberg to produce its “movies,” which will be released in seven-to-ten minute installments.