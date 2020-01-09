Apple CEO Tim Cook to receive award from Ireland’s Prime Minister

On January 20th in Dublin, Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive an award presented by Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in recognition of the Apple’s 40 years of investment in Ireland.

Dara Doyle and Natalia Drozdiak for Bloomberg News:

Ireland’s decision to present Apple with an award may raise some eyebrows. Although it’s one of the country’s biggest employers, it’s still reeling from being hit with a record 13 billion-euro ($14.4 billion) tax bill from the European Commission in one of the biggest state aid cases on record… The Irish government and Apple both vehemently deny they have done anything wrong.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Apple and Ireland on your long, fruitful marriage! Check out Irish Central‘s 2012 article “When Steve Jobs and Apple first came to Ireland” including an image of a December 30, 1980 newspaper clipping complete with a photo of Apple’s co-founder captioned “Stephen Jobs.”