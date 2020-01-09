Take a tour of an iPhone battery factory

Have you ever wondered how iPhone’s lithium polymer batteries are made?

Strange Parts, YouTube:

We’re visiting a giant factory in China that makes lipo iPhone batteries, aka lithium polymer batteries, and seeing how they are made from start to finish. This is by FAR the coolest and biggest factory I’ve been to to date.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s a nice start-to-finish explanation of the myriad processes involved in the manufacture of the batteries in our iPhones!

