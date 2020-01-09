Ring fired employees for watching customers’ videos

Amazon-owned home security camera company Ring has fired employees for improperly viewing Ring users’ videos. This situation was communicated in a letter Ring wrote to U.S. senators and obtained by Motherboard.

Joseph Cox for Vice’s Motherboard:

The news highlights a risk across many different tech companies: employees may abuse access granted as part of their jobs to look at customer data or information. In Ring’s case this data can be particularly sensitive though, as customers often put the cameras inside their home… Ring’s letter was in response to one multiple Senators sent to the company in November 2019. In that, Senators Ron Wyden, Chris Van Hollen, Edward J. Markey, Christopher A. Coons, and Gary C. Peters asked Ring multiple questions about the security of Ring’s systems… “We are aware of incidents discussed below where employees violated our policies,” the letter from Ring, dated January 6, reads. “Over the last four years, Ring has received four complaints or inquiries regarding a team member’s access to Ring video data,” it continues. Ring explains that although each of these people were authorized to view video data, their attempted access went beyond what they needed to access for their job.

MacDailyNews Take: According to the letter, Ring fired the employees found to have improperly accessed the video data and has also moved to limit video data access to a smaller number of people. Also in the letter, Ring says three employees can currently access stored customer videos. That still seems like three too many.When putting video cameras into our homes and businesses, we want them to be end-to-end encrypted for total privacy. That why we use only HomeKit Secure Video cameras, such as those made by Arlo Technologies, for one example.