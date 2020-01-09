Why is your iPhone’s battery draining so fast?

Is your iPhone’s battery draining faster than expected? Here’s how you can find out if this is a hardware problem or an app is causing the issue…

drian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

iPhone battery issues are, by far, the most common iPhone issues I come across. While it’s true that batteries are consumable items, and as such will wear out over time, many times the problem with the iPhone is not the battery but an app, or maybe even the charger. Fortunately, iOS 13 gives you a number of tools to help you diagnose battery issues, and here we’ll take a tour of them and see how you can use them to find out whether you iPhone’s battery needs replacing, or whether the problem is down to an app, or whether your charger of cable is faulty.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re having issues, a trip to and through Settings > Battery and/or Settings > Battery > Battery Health will likely help you resolve the problem.

