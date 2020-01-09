Why is your iPhone’s battery draining so fast?

Is your iPhone’s battery draining faster than expected? Here’s how you can find out if this is a hardware problem or an app is causing the issue…
drian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:
iPhone battery issues are, by far, the most common iPhone issues I come across. While it’s true that batteries are consumable items, and as such will wear out over time, many times the problem with the iPhone is not the battery but an app, or maybe even the charger.
Fortunately, iOS 13 gives you a number of tools to help you diagnose battery issues, and here we’ll take a tour of them and see how you can use them to find out whether you iPhone’s battery needs replacing, or whether the problem is down to an app, or whether your charger of cable is faulty.
MacDailyNews Take: If you’re having issues, a trip to and through Settings > Battery and/or Settings > Battery > Battery Health will likely help you resolve the problem.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
2 Comments
As I’ve reported here before, there are definitely issues with how iOS 13 reports battery energy. My old, beater 6s, which I use when I don’t want to take along my new iPhone, has many reported anomalies under iOS 13. It can sit in my pocket for 2+ hours with no apps loaded and report a drain over those 2+ hours of more than 60%, i.e., going from high 90s to high 30s. It can report that I have 1% battery energy left, yet I can make multiple, several minute phone calls, send and receive emails, and even receive and send a few texts over 3+ hours — all while iOS 13 is reporting that the iPhone’s battery is at 1%.
I never had these weird issues before upgrading that 6s to iOS 13.x. I’ve just come to accept that iOS 13 will never accurately report the status of the battery in that old iPhone.
Just for the record, I don’t seem to have any of the same issues on the iPhone 11 Pro.
I have had nothing but bad experiences with iPhone 6s’ and battery life/performance. I think it’s a generational thing, you might have just come across it when you upgraded to iOS 13.