Samsung tries to steal Apple’s Face ID icon

During Samsung’s CES keynote yesterday, the serial pilferer and convicted patent infringer showed a slide explaining Samsung Pass with what looks to be Apple’s Face ID icon on it.

Oliver Haslam for iMore:

Samsung and Apple have a complicated history. But in reality, it mostly boils down to Samsung “borrowing” design language and features from Apple and then using them in its phones and tablets. Things aren’t as bad as they once were, but yesterday the company showed a slide about Samsung Pass. And on that slide was Apple’s Face ID icon. Samsung straight up stole the Face ID icon pic.twitter.com/ifGcIDxIlb — Parker Ortolani @ CES (@ParkerOrtolani) January 7, 2020

Apple’s Face ID logo:



MacDailyNews Take: Oh, puleeze. How could this be? This has to be an innocent mistake. After all, it’s not like we have any evidence of Samsung doing such things previously… well except for these:

