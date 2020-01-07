Apple’s HomeKit shines at CES 2020

Looking to join the growing ecosystem of interconnected IoT devices, Apple’s HomeKit platform is gaining more support from smart home device manufacturers.

Malcolm Owen, AppleInsider:

Here are some of the many HomeKit-enabled devices introduced at CES 2020 with the aim of improving your home life.

Arlo: Arlo is expanding its Pro 3 lineup at CES 2020 with the wireless Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. The new device integrates a wide floodlight onto the recently introduced Arlo Pro 3 camera.

• Nanoleaf: Nanoleaf has launched a new HomeKit-compatible lighting solution during CES 2020 that learns behaviors over time to reduce human interaction and react to users in the home.

OneLife: Startup OneLife unveiled their stylish air purifier that shuns many of the design aesthetics and maintenance issues that plague many models.

Philips Hue: Signify has announced several new devices for its Hue Outdoor collection including a new wall-mounted fixture as well as new low-voltage options to improve coverage, style, and versatility as well as new software features for its app.

MacDailyNews Take: More new HomeKit-enabled IoT devices are in the full article. It took awhile, and longer than we expected, but it’s good to see HomeKit being integrated across a wide range of devices!

See Apple’s list of HomeKit accessories here.

