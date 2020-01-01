Happy New Year!

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Australia, South Korea and more ring in 2020 with astonishing fireworks displays. https://t.co/y5R8ZkPYIj #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/nXuZ5BZZN6 — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2019

An eventful, important year is about to begin for Apple. Even more so than 2019 which started with the App Store capping a record-breaking 2018 with blockbuster holiday week in which customers spent over $1.22 billion in the seven-day period between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and saw the growth of Apple Pay (hitting Target, Taco Bell, and more), Deidre O’Brien taking over retail responsibilities for the departing Angela Ahrendts, the release of the all-new iPad Air and iPad mini, a speed bumped iMac with 2x performance boost, and the release of AirPods (2nd gen.).

Coolest New Years Eve fireworks ever!! Video doesn't begin to touch the craziness in Reykjavik, Iceland. Happy New Years everyone @visitreykjavik pic.twitter.com/BVazCMaSIX — Mike Murphy (@MikeMirph) January 1, 2020

We then saw the debuts of Apple Card, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple TV+, the opening of Apple Carnegie Library, the all-new Apple TV app, the first 8-core MacBook Pro, a new iPod touch (of all things!), becoming the first company to top the trillion-dollar market cap, a jam-packed WWDC 2019, the launch of iPadOS, the departure of Jony Ive, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air July updates, Apple’s purchase of Intel’s smartphone modem business, the new 7th gen. iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, the reopening of the new Apple Fifth Avenue, and the opening of Apple Antara in Mexico City.

NEW YEARS EVE 2020: Paris, France rings in the new year with a fireworks display at the Arc de triomphe. #happynewyear2020 #paris pic.twitter.com/JWWfGixz7P — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) December 31, 2019

Then we had the launches of macOS Catalina, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, tvOS 13, Apple TV+ TV series premieres, AirPods Pro, the cancellation of AirPower, Health Records for veterans across the U.S., the unveiling of the glorious 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Austin campus expansion, the first-ever Apple Music Awards, multiple award nominations for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, teaming with Amazon, Google, and the Zigbee Alliance on a new connectivity standard for smart home products, and the launch of the all-new Mac Pro (whew!), 2020 promises to be a very, very eventful year!

We can’t wait to see what 2020 brings!

Thank you very much for visiting MacDailyNews and for patronizing our sponsors, without whom we would not exist. We really appreciate your visits and feedback!

To those of you who’ve sent us links, and to all of the MacDailyNews regulars, an extra special thank you!

In 2020, we expect another record year for Apple Inc. and we can’t wait to cover it all!

But first: Happy New Year, everyone!