Apple shares on track to open at record high, near $300; all 30 Dow stocks are up in premarket trading

Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.27% is set for a unanimously bullish start to the new year and decade, as all 30 of the Dow’s components were gaining ground in premarket trading Thursday.

Apple Inc.’s stock, which was 2019’s best performer with an 86% gain, rose 0.8% to put it on track to open at a record high. The next best performer of 2019, Microsoft Corp.’s stock, rose 0.7% premarket.

Meanwhile, Dow futures YMH20, +0.60% rose 168 points.