Apple shares on track to open at record high, near $300; all 30 Dow stocks are up in premarket trading

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.27% is set for a unanimously bullish start to the new year and decade, as all 30 of the Dow’s components were gaining ground in premarket trading Thursday.
Apple Inc.’s stock, which was 2019’s best performer with an 86% gain, rose 0.8% to put it on track to open at a record high. The next best performer of 2019, Microsoft Corp.’s stock, rose 0.7% premarket.
Meanwhile, Dow futures YMH20, +0.60% rose 168 points.
MacDailyNews Take: $300, here we come! As of publication, shares of Apple are up $2.60 to $296.25 in premarket trading.
3 Comments
Happy New Year all!. We’re starting New Year with positive notes this morning. AAPL is charting to $300. Congratulations! to all AAPL shareholders. Cheers.
Happy New Year everyone. AAPL has been doing magnificently in the last few months. I think mostly because iPhone 11 was a surprise success and the other product lines are all doing well. Also the naysayers have been very quiet lately.
It would be great to top $300 but I would expect some downturn at some point. Typically this begins with warning on future performance from an increasing number of so called analysts.
Watch the W.H. for a text a Apple downturn will ensue afterwards.