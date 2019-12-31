Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.13, or 0.73%, to close at $293.65, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $293.67.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00. If you bought in around then, you’re a smart cookie.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.305 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.305T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.203T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $923.760B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $916.154B
5. Facebook (FB) – $585.3215B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $560.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $337.169B
• Intel (INTC) – $260.348B
• Disney (DIS) – $260,681B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.804B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $159.080B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $141.805B
• IBM (IBM) – $118.711B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $90.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $83.436B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $53.522B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.897B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.863B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.110B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.882B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.788B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.545B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.741B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.693B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $47.744M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: 2019 goes out with a BANG! Happy New Year, everyone!
7 Comments
Once again, the positive economic numbers under President Donald J. Trump and Apple innovative products are at an all time high.
Happy New Year! 🥳
Yes, the Obama trend that I’ve been tracking continues! Quite a healthy recovery from the Bush trend.
What Obama trend? He had no magic wand and President Donald J. Trump has put the lofty media words to shame. Get a grip!…
This is not hard to understand. There is only one trend in AAPL stock price since Obama took office. There are no “alternative facts” about it. It is the current upward-continuing “Obama” trend that began (resumed) during Obama’s first year.
No magic wand, but if either had one, it is clearly Obama. It’s not even close. (Is “lofty media words to shame” supposed to mean something?)
Do you look at the actual numbers, or are you just parroting what you read in the MDN comments? Do you even own any AAPL stock?
Get a grip? How about you get a clue?
Speaking of which, I will now helpfully provide 12 years’ worth. You can graph it yourself if you can’t see the trend just by looking at the chart below.
We haven’t seen an increase like the one in 2019 since Obama’s first year in office in 2009 (so that’s a positive for Trump), but the 2019 increase still falls far short of that Obama record. AAPL was down last year (a Trump year) -8.32%. The worst AAPL was down in all of Obama’s eight years was -3.64%, less than half of last year’s Trump drop.
In the three-year comparable period, the “Obama” increase is more than double the “Trump” increase. Trump is coasting on Obama’s momentum.
SCORE
Obama, 1st three years: 353.3%
Trump, 1st three years: 152.8%
“Obama” more than doubles “Trump.”
Date Close/Last Y/Y %
12/31/19 $293.65 85.95%
1/2/19 $157.92 -8.32%
1/2/18 $172.26 48.31%
TRUMP inaugurated January 20, 2017
1/3/17 $116.15 10.25%
1/4/16 $105.35 -3.64%
1/2/15 $109.33 38.36%
1/2/14 $79.02 0.75%
1/2/13 $78.43 33.51%
1/3/12 $58.75 24.78%
1/3/11 $47.08 54.00%
1/4/10 $30.57 135.82%
OBAMA inaugurated January 20, 2009
1/2/09 $12.96 -53.45% (BUSH is president)
All that said, I don’t put much credence in “Bush,” “Obama,” or “Trump” ups or downs. The real trend is Apple’s increasing ability to innovate (a slump right now, hopefully recovering) and execute (trending higher) in a receptive market.
Bang! Zoom! Hooray!
Apple stock has had a stellar year, racking up 27 new all-time closing highs — all in just the 81 days since October 11.
Based on the closing price on the first day of trading this year ($157.92), today’s closing price means the stock is up 85.95% for the year.
That is tempered slightly by -8.32% drop from the comparable period in 2018, but when you put them together, the two-year increase since January 2, 2018’s closing of $172.26 is an amazing 70.47%.
Apple had 30 new all-time highs in 2018, but that took 254 days and peaked on October 3 of that year. It then began falling and didn’t recover until a year later, on October 11, 2019 — but then it was rocket-propelled.
From its lowest all-time high in 2018 to its highest, the stock price moved up $54.98. In 2019, from its lowest all-time high to its highest, the stock price moved up $57.44.
For the investors who buy and hold, it’s a very welcome payoff — and the next two years look promising, as well.
Happy New Year to all investors. Cheers 🍻
Thank you Apple! Who knew the LOL Numbers would be a fictitious law.