Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.13, or 0.73%, to close at $293.65, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $293.67.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00. If you bought in around then, you’re a smart cookie.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.305 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.305T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.203T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $923.760B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $916.154B

5. Facebook (FB) – $585.3215B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $560.000B

• Walmart (WMT) – $337.169B

• Intel (INTC) – $260.348B

• Disney (DIS) – $260,681B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.804B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $159.080B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $141.805B

• IBM (IBM) – $118.711B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $90.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $83.436B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $53.522B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.897B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.863B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.110B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.882B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.788B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.545B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.741B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.693B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $47.744M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: 2019 goes out with a BANG! Happy New Year, everyone!