Wall Street edges higher as President Trump says ‘Phase 1’ China trade deal to be signed on January 15th at White House

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a dip at the open, as President Donald Trump disclosed the date and location for the signing of the much-awaited initial U.S.-China trade deal.
Trump wrote in a tweet that the Phase 1 agreement would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin negotiations on the next phase.
Trade-sensitive tech stocks, including Apple Inc, were the biggest boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index, which is on track for its best year since 2013 and the second-best year in two decades.
I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
MacDailyNews Note: Good news. Hopefully, the next phase goes well.
2 Comments
Thank you President Donald J. Trump for keeping your campaign promises…🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸
As long as TC is running Apple and DT is POTUS, Apple is a buy.