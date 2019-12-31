Wall Street edges higher as President Trump says ‘Phase 1’ China trade deal to be signed on January 15th at White House

Reuters:

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a dip at the open, as President Donald Trump disclosed the date and location for the signing of the much-awaited initial U.S.-China trade deal.

Trump wrote in a tweet that the Phase 1 agreement would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin negotiations on the next phase.

Trade-sensitive tech stocks, including Apple Inc, were the biggest boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index, which is on track for its best year since 2013 and the second-best year in two decades.

MacDailyNews Note: Good news. Hopefully, the next phase goes well.

