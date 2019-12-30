Apple’s ‘Macintosh HD’ naming is archaic

Kirkville by Kirk McElhearn:

It has been a while since the Mac was called a “Macintosh.” The last computer to bear that word in its name was the Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh, released in June 1997. Every Mac since then has been called a Mac. Yet when you set up a new Mac, the company still names the drive on your computer Macintosh HD. Not only is the first word archaic, but in most cases, new Macs have solid-state drives, or SSDs.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s still a Macintosh, regardless of the widespread use of “Mac,” but Apple certainly could identify whether it’s really a HD or a SDD when initially naming the Macintosh’s built-in drive. Our new MacBook Pros arrived out of the box with “Macintosh HD” naming, of course, but they really contain “Macintosh SSD” drives. We easily renamed them to just that in the Finder (secondary click on the drive and choose Rename or highlight the drive in Finder and choose File > Rename). We also changed the drive’s icon from the HD icon to an SSD icon (easy instructions are here.)