Tim Cook says Seiko Advance is why the Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro exists

Rurika Imahashi reports for Nikkei Asian Review:

Apple may be the world’s most recognizable brand. Few consumers have ever heard of Seiko Advance. But when Apple CEO Tim Cook spent three days in Japan in early December, he made sure to visit the unsung company — and tweet about it.

Seiko Advance is a great example of our invaluable suppliers here in Japan. Thanks to their craftsmanship and attention to detail, the gorgeous colors of iPhone 11 Pro really come to life! pic.twitter.com/PFEuXo7Fy0 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 10, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: It also seems to be one of, if not the, most popular iPhone 11 Pro finish, even more so that Space Gray, Silver, or Gold.

