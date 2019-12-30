Tim Cook says Seiko Advance is why the Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro exists

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold finishes.
Rurika Imahashi reports for Nikkei Asian Review:

Apple may be the world’s most recognizable brand.

Few consumers have ever heard of Seiko Advance.

But when Apple CEO Tim Cook spent three days in Japan in early December, he made sure to visit the unsung company — and tweet about it.

MacDailyNews Take: It also seems to be one of, if not the, most popular iPhone 11 Pro finish, even more so that Space Gray, Silver, or Gold.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]

    1. Naturally. Apple is absolutely a global company. Its suppliers are all over the world. It has stores and corporate offices in over two dozen countries. The company is owned by shareholders in over a hundred countries. Its customers are all over the world.

      If Apple were to present itself as a strictly domestic company, that would be disingenuous.

