Apple rumored to launch a new high-end Mac for e-sports gaming at WWDC 2020

With Apple having launched Apple Arcade this year, could Cupertino enter the high-end gaming realm in the future?
Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:
Professional, competitive video game playing — the phenomenon known as e-sports — has seen double digit growth for much of the past decade. With a massive following, many say it will soon become an official Olympic event. Throughout the U.S., high schools are launching competitive gaming clubs, and even some colleges are offering scholarships to top players.
Today, out of the blue, a new rumor from Taiwan claims that Apple is planning to launch an e-sports-centric PC next year with a unit price of up to $ 5,000 (about NT $ 152,100), which will be the first time that Apple has entered the e-sports PC field…
According to supply chain sources, in addition to the high unit price of Apple ’s new gaming PC products, it may be a large-screen all-in-one (AIO) or a large-screen gaming laptop. Details are not clear at this time. It is expected to be announced at Apple’s Global Developer Conference (WWDC) next June.
MacDailyNews Take: The giant tooth shall be reborn as the e-sportsMac or “eMac” for short!
12 Comments
An e-Mac that can be moved without a forklift, or pulley system, hopefully.
(Finally…have long wondered why Apple was slow to embrace gaming.)
I have seen a little bit about competitive gaming, but it’s totally dominated by Windows PCs usually built from off-the-shelf parts. It doesn’t make much sense to me for Apple to try to break into this type of business. Quite a few Windows machines are starting to use AMD Threadripper CPUs and they almost always use NVidia GPUs. New gaming motherboards are available from so many different companies and they upgrade them almost every year with the latest and greatest components. I don’t see how Apple can possibly compete with so many hardware restrictions it sets for itself.
It seems obvious from the new Mac Pro, Apple has the ability to build a high-end desktop, but building a gaming desktop doesn’t seem as profitable as selling workstations to corporations or render farms. I honestly can’t believe Apple would be interested in building desktops for gaming. I can’t even picture an Apple computer with RGB lighting. I’m not saying it’s impossible for Apple to do, but to me, it just seems highly unlikely. I don’t believe there is a way Apple is going to put a computer store like MicroCenter out of business.
I think there are a few Apple products/sectors where others had doubts about Apple’s success and, overall, they have crow sticking out of the sides of their mouths. I imagine Apple has thought about the current standard/expectations and strategized a way forward.
There was a time people couldn’t imagine not having a physical keyboard….
Mac Pro Mini (or Mac Mini Pro) fully modular and upgradeable with PCIe slots. That would do the trick!
pfft. where’s the pro-sumer Mac Pro? we need a Z390/i7/i79 based Consumer grade Mac pro around $3k! for Everyone else that does media stuff and can’t afford the High end stuff that seems not really fast currently.
As a photographer, a hobbyist / enthusiast using higher end cameras, I want a higher end machine that allows me to select a free standing monitor. I need more power and flexibility than the Mac mini, but less than the Mac Pro. How many users like myself are out there? Does Apple recognize our needs?
Every Mac allows you to connect an external monitor. I assume you need a single screen though?
You can get a $6K iMac Pro that has an amazing 5K screen.
But that said, yes, a nice Mac mini Pro would be sweet. And you should be able to snap a pile of them together like LEGOs to add CPUs, RAM, and SSD.
Marko, I bet $100, that’s coming.
This rumor makes no sense.
I guess I would buy it in a heartbeat.
Making a great hardware is a no-brainer for Apple. The issue is in software – PC gaming is Microsoft directX dominated console ports. Developers are not motivated to create games for Mac. Making on platform, Metal and a gaming Mac is a start.
I hope it goes like it happened with iPad. Everybody expected Mac tablet and in contrast and suddenly everything else was a history.
If Apple manages to redefine gaming its a jackpot that will pay dividends for decades. Exclusive high end games + maybe AR/VR + great shows, subscriptions, why not. My body is ready.
Impossible without Nvidia, such a shame
I don’t think there is a very large audience at that price except the few professional gamers (most gamers are not professional). I think a better idea would be something similar to Mac Mini (similar price as well) but with an AMD GPU.