Apple rumored to launch a new high-end Mac for e-sports gaming at WWDC 2020

With Apple having launched Apple Arcade this year, could Cupertino enter the high-end gaming realm in the future?

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Professional, competitive video game playing — the phenomenon known as e-sports — has seen double digit growth for much of the past decade. With a massive following, many say it will soon become an official Olympic event. Throughout the U.S., high schools are launching competitive gaming clubs, and even some colleges are offering scholarships to top players.

Today, out of the blue, a new rumor from Taiwan claims that Apple is planning to launch an e-sports-centric PC next year with a unit price of up to $ 5,000 (about NT $ 152,100), which will be the first time that Apple has entered the e-sports PC field…

According to supply chain sources, in addition to the high unit price of Apple ’s new gaming PC products, it may be a large-screen all-in-one (AIO) or a large-screen gaming laptop. Details are not clear at this time. It is expected to be announced at Apple’s Global Developer Conference (WWDC) next June.