What happens when you stuff four GPUs into your new Mac Pro?

How fast can you render “multi-GPU aware” apps when you cram four (4!) GPUs into your 2019 Mac Pro?

Rob Morgan for Bare Feats:

The 2019 Mac Pro 12-Core with its eight PCIe 3.0 slot (four being 16 lane) has the space and power for up to four high-end GPUs. What an opportunity to see what four fast AMD GPUs can do in concert.

We ordered our 2019 Mac Pro with the optional Pro Vega II Duo. And since we had two Radeon VIIs which are ‘cousins’ to the Vega II, we installed them in the two open x16 slots. Using the 6+2 pin power cables from the Belkin cable kit sold on the Apple Store, we feed the two VIIs power from the backplane connectors.

Because DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and LuxMark give you total control over which GPUs are active, we were able to run the tests using one, two, three, and then four of the GPUs.