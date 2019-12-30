iJustine reviews Apple’s Mac Pro: It’s so FAST!

iJustine via YouTube:

Testing out the new Mac Pro and showing you guys what I’ve been up to on it!

MacDailyNews Take: Also check out iJustine’s Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR unboxing and setup:

