Apple TV+ made a big Hollywood splash in 2019 – what comes next?

Apple’s most ambitious project announced this year was Apple TV Plus, a collection of more than a dozen television shows and documentaries created with stars like Jennifer Anniston, Steve Carell and talk show sensation Oprah. At $4.99 per month, it’s cheaper than what we’re being offered by rivals who have large back catalogs to entice viewers, such as Disney Plus with its Marvel, Star Wars and Disney animation at $6.99 a month, or Netflix with its hit original shows and movies at $9.99 per month.

Apple’s been pushing hard, enticing new viewers to sign up when they launch its free Apple TV app on their iPhones or iPads, and it’s offered a year of the service for free to anyone who buys a new device from the company. The hope is that the subscription dollars you pay for its entertainment will lock you more tightly into the Apple universe, while also giving the company a healthy new revenue stream to offset maturing iPhone sales.

In 2020, we’ll learn whether Apple’s legendary track record as a titan of industry can repeat itself. “When you have a Stranger Things or a Game of Thrones, that pulls people to your service,” said Avi Greengart, an analyst at Techsponential. “Right now, Apple doesn’t have that.”