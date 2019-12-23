Apple to offer App Store ‘Surprise’ from December 24-29

Apple is planning to offer some sort of Christmas App Store “Surprise” promotion that may see Cupertino giving away apps and games to users for free.

In Australia, where it is December 24, ‌App Store‌ users are waking up to an App Store story that mentions a “surprise” for Tuesday and explains that users can expect a treat every day from December 24 to December 29. The wording of the story suggests that Apple is planning to give away free apps and games in a promotion similar to the 12 Days of Christmas promotion that the company used to run several years back.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s exactly half the run-time of ye olde “12 Days of Christmas,” but, regardless, bring it on!

Apple’s blurb: Tuesday’s surprise isn’t live yet, but it will be shortly! Make sure you come back soon to check it out. Have you seen today’s goodies? Look for the unwrapped presents on the ‌App Store‌’s Today, Games, and Apps tabs. From December 24 to 29, you’ll find a new surprise every day on the ‌App Store‌. Come back daily to discover which treat we have waiting for you!