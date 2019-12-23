Apple offers free two-hour delivery for last-minute Christmas shoppers

From now through December 24th at 4pm local time, anyone who lives in a metro area with available courier delivery can get iPads, iPhones, and even some Macs delivered feee to their home within two hours.

Amber Neely, AppleInsider:

If you want Apple’s free delivery, there is a bit of a caveat, though. To get delivery in that time-frame, you’ll have to order an in-stock Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, or Mac. You’ll also need to live in a participating metro, which Apple assures buyers is “most major metros.”

AirPods and AirPods Pro aren’t available for standalone purchase, but can be shipped alongside an eligible item as part of the promotion. Accessories, like phone cases, Smart Keyboards, and Apple Pencils can also be shipped within two hours [along with an eligible item].

While Apple has offered the two-hour delivery service for some time, it usually comes with a $9 delivery fee.