Dear Apple: Why can’t we stereo-pair HomePods on our Macs?

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

I can’t believe I actually have to ask Apple to add stereo-paired HomePods as a Mac sound output device!

It’s the most ridiculous Feature Request yet, because it’s absolutely nuts that this isn’t already built into macOS — especially that it isn’t baked into Catalina.

So I have the utterly ridiculous situation of having a pair of HomePods on my desk but not being able to use them with my Mac unless it’s through an app that recognizes stereo pairs. iTunes, Music, Podcasts, and Apple TV apps are all good… But YouTube, Netflix, or any other website? Nope: All I can do is select one of the two speakers.