Dear Apple: Why can’t we stereo-pair HomePods on our Macs?

I can’t believe I actually have to ask Apple to add stereo-paired HomePods as a Mac sound output device!
It’s the most ridiculous Feature Request yet, because it’s absolutely nuts that this isn’t already built into macOS — especially that it isn’t baked into Catalina.
So I have the utterly ridiculous situation of having a pair of HomePods on my desk but not being able to use them with my Mac unless it’s through an app that recognizes stereo pairs. iTunes, Music, Podcasts, and Apple TV apps are all good… But YouTube, Netflix, or any other website? Nope: All I can do is select one of the two speakers.
MacDailyNews Take: Please bring AirPlay 2 support to macOS Catalina, Apple!
How about 5.1 surround sound with a HomePods subwoofer.
I suppose Apple didn’t think consumers would be buying two at $350 apiece. At least HomePods are now more reasonable at $200 apiece which should prove useful to move inventory off the shelves.
I have two. And the stereo pairing works great.
However, who wants both HomePods in the same room? I want them in different rooms.
Hardwired input/outputs would have done the trick, but Apple was focusing on movie/tv deals.