Apple stock hits record high in anticipation of 5G iPhone ‘super cycle’

On Monday, a Wall Street analyst said next year’s 5G iPhone is likely to kick off a “super cycle” of upgrade activity.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

Apple stock jumped to another record high as hype continues for the company’s expected 5G smartphones.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives reiterated his outperform rating on Apple (AAPL) and raised his price target to 350 from 325.

In afternoon trading on the stock market today, Apple stock rose 1.5%, near 283.50. Earlier in the session, it hit an all-time high of 284.06. That is its eighth record high in the last 12 trading days.