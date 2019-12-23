First claimed looks at Apple’s iPhone 12 design surface

The first looks at what are claimed to be the exterior design of Apple’s “iPhone 12” have surfaced online, with a dummy mockup found on Alibaba published this weekend by Macotakara.

Benjamin Mayo, 9to5Mac:

It is not necessarily ‘too soon’ for iPhone 12 leaks (the 2020 flagship iPhone expected next fall). The iPhone 11 design was perfectly rendered by Onleaks last year on January 6th 2019. However, whereas Onleaks has a solid track record of accuracy behind him, ‘Alibaba’ does not… Note: Macotakara has a pretty good provenance on their own reporting, but they are pretty clearly not backing up this design with their own sources. They just found the model and wanted to share.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve always loved the iPhone 4 design, one of Apple’s very best designs with glass and stainless steel married in tight tolerance. Everything about it was gorgeous, and the Sleep/Wake button was in the right place, too!